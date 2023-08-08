Mom-to-be Swara Bhasker flaunts full-grown baby bump in new PIC, begins preps ahead of ‘new arrival’

Actress Swara Bhasker pleasantly surprised her fans a few months ago when she announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad. The mom-to-be has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media. Now, she has shared new pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump and preparing for the arrival of her kid.

Swara Bhasker prepares for arrival of first child

Swara is getting ready to embrace motherhood for the first time and has started doing the preparation in anticipation of the baby’s arrival. The actress took to Instagram on August 7 and shared new pictures from her pregnancy. In the first photo, Swara can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a printed blue dress. She stood in front of the crib that she had newly set up in her room for her soon-to-arrive baby. However, somebody else had already claimed the space. In the second picture, Swara’s pet cat can be seen lying down in the crib. Swara captioned the post as, “Installed a crib in our room in preparation of new arrival… swipe to see who claimed dibs! The first occupant of the crib who BTW refuses to leave it! Your first child @fahadzirarahmad #pregnancyposts #petparent.” Have a look:

Fan reactions to Swara Bhasker’s new pregnancy post

The fans of the actress took to the comments section under her post and wished her luck for her upcoming life as a mother. One fan said, “Get ready for more blessed and happy troubles.. god bless you. Stay healthy,” while another person said, “God bless you Swara. Lots of positive energies for you.” Another comment read, “Sweetest thing on the World Wide Web today!!!,” while one fan wrote, “Can’t wait to see the new star. Congrats beauty.”

Earlier, Swara had announced on her Instagram that she and husband Fahad Ahmad will welcome the baby in October. Posting beautiful pictures with Fahad in which her baby bump could be seen, Swara had written, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @fahadzirarahmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby.”

Swara and political activist Fahad Ahmad tied the knot earlier this year. They registered their marriage on January 6, 2023, in court, and had a grand wedding celebration in March.

