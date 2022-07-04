Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt sets the 'gram scene' as she shares an aesthetic PIC; Check

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She is currently on cloud nine as she is expecting her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The duo is one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year. Alia enjoys a massive fan following and often shares photos and videos with her fans on Instagram.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared an aesthetic photo which featured delicious Tiramisu and a book. While sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "Tiramisu & a book... Such a gram scene". To note, the actress is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub.

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir. It marks their first on-screen collaboration together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

