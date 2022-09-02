Mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu looks breathtaking as she cradles her baby bump in a sheer black gown; PIC

Last month, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they are expecting their first child by posting some gorgeous pictures from Bipasha’s maternity photoshoot. The couple has been over the moon, and Bipasha has shared many reels and photos sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Needless to say, pictures from her maternity photoshoot were beyond amazing and went viral in no time. Now, the actress has treated her fans with yet another gorgeous picture, and her pregnancy glow is simply unmissable!

Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram recently and posted a picture, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The actress has a flowy black fabric draped over her, and she looks nothing short of fabulous in the picture. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the gorgeous glow on her face, and how beautiful she looks in the picture. Sharing the snap, Bipasha wrote in her caption about the magical feelings and how it is indescribable. “Magical feelings Difficult to express in words #mypregnancyjourney #mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody,” wrote the actress.

Check out Bipasha Basu’s latest picture here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes, Bipasha Basu responded to trolls who criticise women for flaunting baby bumps. She said, “In life, everyone is entitled to an opinion and all opinions are respected. But I'm leading my life. And I will always focus on the 99% good rather than 1% negativity. That's the way to move on in life. You can't be deciding everything that you do or say on the basis of what people want you to do or say. I lived my life like thabody-positive positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of their film Alon in 2015 and tied the knot in April 2016.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu on being body positive in pregnancy: At a beautiful stage when I'm transforming into a mother…