Mommy to be Evelyn Sharma: Can’t wait to hold our little one in our arms very soon

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ fame Evelyn Sharma, who is residing in Australia, is soon going to be a mother. The mother-to-be is excited to welcome her baby girl. For the unversed, the actress tied the knot with beau Dr Tushaan Bhindi in Australia on May 15. Speaking with Bombay Times, Evelyn said that they are very excited and can’t wait to hold their little one in arms very soon! She even revealed that it’s a girl and they are completely thrilled.

To welcome their little one, Evelyn along with Tushaan have set up a cosy nursery in their home. “We’ve set up a cute and cosy nursery for our little princess, but I know that the first couple of months she will be sleeping in a cot next to us. We’re very grateful for the beautiful gifts we are receiving from our family and friends and are looking forward to all of them meeting baby Bhindi soon,” she said.

For the moment, Evelyn’s taking it slow with things she loves like her hobby of gardening. Evelyn informed that she is now coming towards the end of her pregnancy and have to take things slower on the gardening and work front. She said that it’s time for her to put her feet up and enjoy a good TV show. “Becoming mom and dad is a great and wonderful change we’ve been waiting for. We can’t wait to become parents!,” mommy-to-be concluded.