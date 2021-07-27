Mommy to be Evelyn Sharma flaunts her baby bump; Says ‘Starting to feel the kicks’

It is an exciting time for actress Evelyn Sharma and husband Tushaan Bhindi as the couple gears up to be first-time parents. Evelyn and Tushaan tied the knot on May 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. On July 11, the actress broke the news of her pregnancy on her social media handle. She has since then continued giving netizens glimpses into her pregnancy journey. On her birthday, she shared a photo of her in a light blue bodycon dress. She could be seen caressing her belly. She captioned the post, “First time people are applauding a bigger belly in my photos!”

On Tuesday, Evelyn posted a couple of photos on Instagram, flaunting her adorable baby bump. She can be seen in a comfortable white top and blue jeans, as she leans on a tree. One could hardly miss her pregnancy glow, which shines through in the photo. She captioned the post with, “No time for posing! Starting to feel the kicks,” followed by two emojis. As soon as she shared the picture, friends and fans filled the comments with cute emojis and words of love.

Here’s a look at Evelyn’s Instagram post:

Evelyn and her husband recently celebrated their two months anniversary on July 15. She posted a picture of herself with Tushaan, and captioned it as, "Mom and dad happy 2nd wedding monthiversary my love! What better gift could we have wished for than our little one joining us soon!"

Evelyn made her Bollywood debut with the film, “From Sydney with Love”. She has since then appeared in films like "Main Tera Hero", "Nautanki Saala", "Yaariyan", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", etc.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Evelyn Sharma & Tushaan Bhindi’s country style wedding pics are all about love and happiness