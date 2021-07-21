Mommy to be Neha Dhupia’s intense workout shared by Angad Bedi will leave you in awe of the star

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one happy couple and must be definitely on cloud nine as they are soon to become parents again. The couple recently took to their social media to announce their second pregnancy and left all their fans pleasantly surprised. The couple has a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, together. Well, now what we are going to show you will definitely leave you in awe of the actress. Neha was someone who was always focused on keeping herself fit and active, and it looks like even her pregnancy could not stop her from hitting the gym.

Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi took to his Instagram stories and posted a small glimpse of the actress in the gym all set for her workout session. Her baby bump was easily visible in the clip, and Neha’s trainer stood right in front of her guiding her through the workout session. Angad wrote “Mommy to be” in the clip, and it is clear that even he was in awe of his wife.

Take a look:

Just a few hours back, Angad Bedi posted the perfect family portrait featuring Neha Dhupia with her bump and their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. He captioned the image as, “My favourite image of you @nehadhupia,” with two kiss emojis.

