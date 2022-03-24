Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her pregnancy glow in classy yellow attire; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor is all over the headlines as she is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja. And according to several reports, the actress is four months pregnant. Sonam Kapoor has made a prominent mark in the Indian film industry. She has not only impressed fans with her performance but has also become a fashion icon among the youth. Her glamorous posts and pictures online never fail to grab fans’ attention.

Recently, Sonam caught all the eyeballs as she made her first appearance with hubby Anand post-pregnancy news at a launch event. The pictures from the event went viral on the internet in no time. And now, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a radiant selfie. In the clip, Sonam was seen clad in a yellow outfit. The ‘Aisha’ actress donned bold makeup and accessorised her look with beautiful earrings. Sonam styled her hair in a loosely braided ponytail and thanked her makeup artist for giving her a beautiful look. “No filter just great makeup @savleenmanchanda and hair by my forever constant @alpakkhimani,” the actress wrote along with the snap.

Announcing her pregnancy, Sonam and Anand jointly wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with father Anil Kapoor. Besides, she will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

