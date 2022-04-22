Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor radiates pregnancy glow in latest video, shows off her jewels; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor has made a prominent mark in the Indian film industry. She has not only impressed fans with her performance but has also been a fashion icon among the youth. Her glamorous pictures on social media always grab her fans’ attention. In her latest photographs, actress Sonam Kapoor can be seen radiating her pregnancy glow. The ‘Aisha’ actress, who is four months pregnant, is indeed enjoying each and every moment of her new journey.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a video. The gorgeous diva recorded herself and flaunted her jewels. It was just last month in March when she had announced her pregnancy with Anand and shared some breathtaking pictures from her photoshoot. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." To note, Sonam and Anand married in May 2018 after dating for almost four years.

Recently, during her conversation with Vogue India, Sonam stated that the first trimester of her pregnancy hasn’t been easy. “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own,” the mom-to-be was quoted saying.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with father Anil Kapoor. Up next, she will be seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

