Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor’s contagious smile will make your day; WATCH her latest video

Just last month, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took everybody by surprise as they announced their first pregnancy. Sharing some gorgeous pictures on social media, Sonam revealed that they are all set to welcome their first child this fall. Ever since the ‘Aisha’ actress has announced the news, fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to embrace parenthood with their little one. The actress, who is four months pregnant, is indeed enjoying each and every moment of her new journey. She is also keeping her fans updated by sharing glamorous pictures from her photoshoots, every now and then.

On Tuesday, she took to her social media handle and shared a video. The gorgeous diva recorded herself and flaunted her contagious smile. We are sure it will make your day! Dressed in all black, mommy-to-be also showed off her pregnancy glow in the short clip. To note, while sharing the good news with fans, Sonam and Anand on their respective Instagram handles wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Click HERE to watch.

For the unversed, Sonam and Anand married in May 2018 after dating for almost four years.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in AK vs AK with father Anil Kapoor. Up next, she will be seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming movie Blind with Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak.

Also Read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wants people to give his pregnant sister Sonam Kapoor 'privacy'