Mommy-Daddy Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go on a romantic drive in LA; VIDEO and PICS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adored couples. Ever since the duo tied the knot in 2018 at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, they leave no stone unturned in shelling out major couple goals. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child--daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas--via surrogacy. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives.

Just a while ago, Priyanka took to her social media handle and shared a sneak peek of their day out in Los Angeles, California with Nick . In the caption, she wrote, "Mommy daddy's day out," followed by a heart emoticon. In it, PeeCee is seen looking stunning as she donned a green top, while Nick wore a brown ribbed T-shirt and pants.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child

Earlier in January, announcing the arrival of Malti, Priyanka and Nick shared a joint statement on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the couple wrote.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick along with Jonas Brothers recently gave a performance at Global Citizen Festival in Central. Priyanka, on the other hand, will feature in It's All Coming Back To Me opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos.

Next, she will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film marks Priyanka’s first collaboration with Alia and Katrina. Meanwhile, it also marks her return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose.

