Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan holds baby Jeh's hand as he walks beside her in adorable new PHOTOS

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jeh Ali Khan left the internet in awe when they decided to step out on Thursday morning. Wondering the reason? Well, the mommy-son duo walked hand in hand and their cute photos left the internet swooning. Kareena, who is often seen spending time with her kids, was seen making her way out of her building while holding little Jeh's hand. The cutie boy was trying to walk on his own while his mommy Kareena held his hand and helped him out.

In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a casual look for the day as she stepped out in the heatwave. The star opted for a cool blue loosely-fitted shirt with floral detailing over it. She teamed it up with a matching bottom. Kareena tied up her hair in a bun and added a pair of black sunglasses to round off her cool and casual look. On the other hand, baby Jeh was seen in a grey coloured sleeveless baby suit amid the heatwave. The mommy-son duo looked adorable as they stepped out.

Have a look at Kareena and Jeh's photos:

Recently, Kareena and Saif had hosted Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and other friends at their house and photos of the couple with kids Jeh and Taimur went viral on social media. From Taimur enjoying a swim to Jeh spending time with mommy Kareena, the cute photos of the Pataudis took over the internet.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's film based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Vijay recently shared a BTS video in which he tried to nail Kareena's K3G dialogue and the actress was left shocked. Her reaction video went viral on social media. Besides this, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 12, 2022.

