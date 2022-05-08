Mommy Preity Zinta drops PIC of her twins Gia and Jai: ‘Beginning to understand what motherhood is’

On Mother's Day, actress Preity Zinta shared an adorable picture with her twins Gia Zinta Goodenough and Jai Zinta Goodenough on her social media handle. The priceless picture also featured her mom Nilprabha Zinta. In the photograph, Preity was seen holding Gia in her arms while Nilprabha held Jai.

To mark the special occasion, Preity penned a heartwarming caption with the picture. “I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it.”

She added, "From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I’m beginning to understand what motherhood is all about. It’s beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves. Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday. Loads of love n light #happymothersday #ma #family #ting”

Take a look:

Last November, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy. To announce the good news, Preity wrote, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia. #gratitude#family #twins #ting. Jai and Gia".

