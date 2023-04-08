Mommy-to-be Ishita Dutta on balancing work and pregnancy: 'I thought it would be hectic, but....'

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are one of the most adored couples of the showbiz world. The couple is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as they keep their fans updated about their whereabouts. Recently, they shared a happy news with their fans that they are soon going to embrace parenthood. They took to their social media handle to share adorable pictures of their maternity photoshoot. Recently, Ishita talked about balancing her work life and pregnancy.

Ishita Dutta talks about balancing work and pregnancy

In a conversation with Times of India, Ishita Dutta opened up about balancing work and pregnancy and said, “I finished my film shoots, so I could stay home in my final trimester and wait for the baby. Initially everyone was concerned about me working during pregnancy. The first three months are usually very crucial, and in the first two months itself I must have taken around 16-17 flights! But my doctors were very reassuring and my entire crew was wonderful. I thought it would be hectic, but I got enough rest during my schedule, I was extra careful and would walk slowly, I think after I confirmed the pregnancy, something changed within me.”

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s love story

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in November 2017. In an interview with Times Of India, the Drishyam actress said that for them it wasn’t love at first sight, and that they were just friends initially. Ishita liked Vatsal as a person when they first met, and they kept in touch with each other even after their show Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar got over. “Soon we realised that we sort of liked each other. That was a very simple love story, nothing different or unique. Within six months, we got married,” said Ishita.

