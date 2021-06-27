  1. Home
Mona Singh on bonding with Kareena Kapoor Khan during ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: We talked about marriage & her son

Mona Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Aamir Khan have previously worked together in the 2009 release 3 Idiots.
72383 reads Mumbai
Mona Singh on bonding with Kareena Kapoor Khan during 'Laal Singh Chaddha': We talked about marriage & her son
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the busiest actresses in the Hindi film industry. She was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ and her next venture is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the titular character. Though a great many details regarding the film are not out yet, prolific actress Mona Singh is playing a crucial role in the film. During her latest chat with Zoom Digital, Mona spoke about working with Kareena Kapoor on the film. She also mentioned that she spoke to Kareena about her wedding and her reaction to it. 

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona said, “We didn’t have any scenes together and honestly I don’t want to give away what I have done in the movie. I can’t talk about it much right now. But yes, we did spend time together, we chilled together and we talked about things." She further added, “We talked about marriage. I remember telling her that I was getting married and she was so excited. She was like, "Arre waah... I’m so happy for you. Look at us, it’s been 10 years. In 2009 we shot 3 Idiots together and today, we are at Laal Singh Chadha. We were remembering those days and talking about her marriage and her and her son..."

Mona, Kareena, and Aamir Khan previously collaborated on 3 Idiots and the film was a blockbuster on the box office. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks in the titular character. The mega venture is directed by Advait Chandan who has previously helmed ‘Secret Superstar’.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan is glowing as she smashes Day 1 of her virtual workout; Shares PIC

Credits :Zoom DigitalImage Credit: Instagram

Anonymous 3 days ago

why is kareena kapoor hiding her second son from the world? is she depressed for having the second child?