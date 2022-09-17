Mona Singh feels Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha 'will stay with people for a long time' despite debacle

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most-awaited films of 2022 that created hype from the day its first look was released. The film which starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles was an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Fans were excited to witness the PK star step into the shoes of Tom Hanks. Unfortunately, this film did not do that well at the box office. Now in a recent interview, Mona Singh opened up about the debacle and revealed that she still has faith.

Recently, it was revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha will be releasing on Netflix on October 20, 2022. It will be following the 2-month waiting period which has been put in place for any new release in Bollywood. Laal Singh Chaddha signed a deal with the OTT giant after a lot of back and forth. During an interview with Mid-Day, Mona Singh said that the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will reach more people when it releases on Netflix. "This isn’t a short-term film that can be labelled hit or flop. It will stay with people for a long time. I am so glad to be a part of such a sweet film."