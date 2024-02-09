Mona Singh recalls how Aamir Khan told her why one shouldn't take auditions 'personally'; reveals he auditioned for Secret Superstar

Mona Singh is one of the few actors who made a successful transition from television to films. She was a big name on TV owing to serials like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi when she started appearing in films. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how Aamir Khan advised her to not take auditioning personally. Khan also revealed that he had auditioned for Secret Superstar.

Mona Singh on Aamir Khan

In an interview with Entertainment Live, Mona Singh revealed that she interacted with Aamir Khan during the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha. She said that she hadn't given many auditions after her hit television serial. She said: "I used to get shows without auditions. So, I used to feel why is someone calling me for an audition. I used to take it personally ki inko bharosa nahin hai ki audition ke liye bula rahe hain (they don’t trust me that they are calling me for an audition) So, I told Aamir sir that they called me for Laal Singh’s audition but I don’t feel comfortable with auditions."

In response, Khan asked her to not take auditions 'personally’ and actors should also think about the filmmaker's need for their films. “You should think about the makers as well. They need to see whether you look like the character or not. What is your accent? If you match it a little bit also, makers become sure that you can pull off the character. But if it doesn’t match a bit, they get to know in the audition itself", he added. He further added that it does not mean that she is good or bad as no one is judging.

Advertisement

Mona Singh spoke to Aamir Khan after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure

In December, Mona Singh told the Hindustan Times about her conversation with Khan post Laal Singh Chaddha's failure. Khan told her that we all have to move on. In return, she told him that the film changed her life and she has bagged multiple projects because of it.

ALSO READ: Mona Singh reveals conversation with Aamir Khan after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; know what he said