Mona Singh recalls slapping Aamir Khan hard in 3 Idiots delivery scene; ‘Remember his bodyguard staring at me’

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani has been one of the much loved films in Bollywood. Apart from the lead cast, popular actress Mona Singh also played a pivotal role in the iconic film. She was seen essaying the role of Mona, the sister of Pia (Kareena Kapoor Khan). During one of the significant scenes in the film, her character goes into a labor pain amidst heavy rainfall with no means to carry her to the hospital.

It is then Aamir Khan’s character of Rancho delivers the baby with a vacuum cleaner. In a recent interview, Mona Singh recalled slapping Aamir Khan hard during the scene in her full sardarni josh while the actor’s manager stared at her and then she apologized.

In a recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, Mona Singh spilled beans over behind the scenes while shooting the significant scene. The actress shared, “The Table Tennis scene was pretty intense and everybody was sharing their stories. All the men around me were telling me, ‘My wife did this, my wife did that.’ Rajkumar Hirani sir told me, ‘My wife kicked me out.’ Madhavan told me, ‘My wife bit me.’ Then I was like, ‘What should I do?’

The actress further continues sharing, “Then Aamir sir told me, ‘Mona you slap me.’ Then I slapped him but it wasn’t hard enough and he was like, ‘Asli vala thappad maro (Give me a real slap).’ I went full Sardarni josh and I slapped him. I remember his bodyguard staring at me and I was like, ‘Sorry.’ But Aamir sir continued acting because that’s what he loves. He wants it to be all real and I gave it all real.”

Mona Singh calls the entire 3 Idiots cast 'grounded'

In addition to this, the actress admitted having a great time working on the film as none of the actors acted ‘starry’. She stated that all the actors were grounded and kept rehearsing together. “They kept saying, ‘Mona tum star ho. We love you.’ I was like, ‘Why isn’t anyone acting starry?’ Coming from a non-filmy background, we all have preconceived notions about every actor, but none of them were like that. They were all pranksters,” she further shared.

3 Idiots being a huge success at the box office apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh had R Madhvan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya amongst others in the pivotal roles.

