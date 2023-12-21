Mona Singh reveals conversation with Aamir Khan after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; know what he said
In a recent interview, Mona Singh recalled meeting Aamir Khan after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha. Read on to know what the actor told her about the film's set back at box-office.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released last year. The film also starred Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, Manav Vij, Vijay Sethupathi, and others in pivotal roles. Despite much fanfare, the film faced a massive setback at the box office. In a recent interview, the versatile actress Mona Singh discussed its failure and recalled meeting Aamir Khan after the film.
Mona Singh recalls meeting Aamir Khan post Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at box-office
During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mona Singh discussed the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and shared her meeting Aamir Khan after the film release. The actress shared, “I met Aamir sir at a party; I asked him how he is doing. He said, ‘Mona, it’s okay. We all have to move on.’ I told him how Laal has changed my life. This year, I’ve shot for 5 series and for a film, and it’s all because of Laal.”
In addition to this, the actress also talked about the film’s release and its disappointing performance at the box office. Recollecting memories of visiting Aamir Khan with the director of LSC, Advait Chandan, she shared that they were quiet, laughing, and then she started crying. She shared that the director cheered her up.
Calling it a ‘world of love and empathy’, Mona Singh, reflecting on its box office failure, called it tough. She stated, “It was a little tough because we had created a world full of love and empathy. Laal was all about that. It had no controversies. Not putting any religion down, and no personal attacks. It’s just great cinema. But people took it in a different way. They started boycotting it.”
She further continues by sharing, “Nobody could believe that a film like this could be treated that way. But we all knew one thing for sure, that the movie we made is beautiful. That if not today, tomorrow or even 10 years later, it will get a cult status, which it already is getting. People went mental on the one-year anniversary of the film.”
When Mona Singh revealed that Aamir Khan addresses has 'mummy' post Laal Singh Chaddha
While the film tanked at the box office, notably, Mona Singh was lauded for her performance in the film. A couple of months back, the actress while speaking to Humans Of Bombay had opened up on her evolved equation with Mr. Perfectionist from 3 Idiots to Laal Singh Chaddha.
Reflecting on the same, the actress had humorously shared, “He started calling me Mummy!” She further divulged getting a call from the actor on Mother’s Day. She shared, “Aamir sir is so sweet, he called me last year on Mother’s Day. He first sent me a voice note, and I couldn’t believe it at first. I was like, ‘Is he really doing that!’ and then he made a video call."
She continued, "He was sitting with his mother, and he told me, ‘Mona main apni Ammi ke saath baitha hu, aur hum dono tumhari baatein kar rahe hai. (I am sitting with my mom and both of us are talking about you)”.
Mona admitted feeling ‘touched’ by Aamir’s gesture and wish on Mother’s Day. The actress also shared that the PK actor heaped praises on her ‘phenomenal job’ in the film. “He made me feel so, so special. That’s the bond we share. I love him, I have immense respect for him,” remarked the actress.
