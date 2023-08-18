Mona Singh reveals why Aamir Khan told her 'This is a movie, not a TV show' during 3 Idiots rehearsals

Mona Singh is a popular name in the entertainment industry, having been associated with numerous shows. She gained widespread recognition through the television series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and has continued to maintain her success ever since. She shifted her career path from being a television sensation to taking up supporting characters in films, starting with 3 Idiots and then with her most recent role in Laal Singh Chaddha. In both these films, the actress shared screen space with Aamir Khan.

Mona Singh reveals feeling ‘bored’ on the set of 3 idiots

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Mona Singh shared that she initially felt “bored” on the sets of 3 Idiots as she was not used to rehearsals, but then Aamir Khan reminded her that it’s a film and not a television show. She revealed, “When I was shooting for 3 Idiots, that was the first time I was working with the entire team and I saw Aamir sir and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what is he doing?’ We had some 100 rehearsals, and in those rehearsals, he came up with something different every time. As a TV actor, I was not used to rehearsals.” Mona also recalled feeling “Bored” and “Tired” on the set and asking the team, “Why are we doing so many rehearsals?”, to which Aamir Khan replied saying, “Mona this is a movie. What are you talking about? This is not a TV show where an episode is going out tomorrow. This movie will release next year. We have to work hard. We will do one scene a day.”

She also added, “I used to get so bored, I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ The DOP used to be lighting for 4-5 hours and things used to go on and on, but then you enjoy the pace you are given.”

Professional Front of Mona Singh

Mona Singh was also seen in Laal Singh Chaddha sharing screen with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress was last seen in Kafas with Sharman Joshi and currently, she is garnering praise for her role of Bulbul Jauhari in Made In Heaven 2.

