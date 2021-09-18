Mona Singh to Sharad Kelkar; Here are the seven TV stars who paved the way for Bollywood

The small screen has given us several talented and popular stars who went on to make a name for themselves in the film industry. Watching our favourite TV stars on big screens has turned into bliss. Yes, technological advancement has pushed several actors to climb the ladder and make it to the tinsel town. Several actors from the television industry have not only impressed fans with their acting skills but also their relatable on-screen characters. Over the years, many TV artists have made their way in Bollywood and treated their fans with some incredible performances. Right from Sakshi Tanwar to to Sharad Kelkar, many stars have made their space in Bollywood.

Here are some TV stars who have tried to make their way to Bollywood.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has managed to gain a massive following owing to her impeccable acting skills. Her debut in TV with ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Akshara to her role as Komolika in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, Hina’s career graph has been on the rise. Over the years, Hina has also made her place in Bollywood. She gained praises for her digital debut ‘Damaged 2’ and her Bollywood debut ‘Hacked’.

Sharad Kelkar

Following the footsteps of several TV actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, who have made it big in Bollywood, Sharad Kelkar too took a big leap to the big screen. Famous for his roles ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Saat Phere’, Sharad made his Bollywood debut in Ram Leela alongside and . The actor has also worked in movies including ‘Laxmii’, ‘Tanhaji’. He recently appeared in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ alongside .

Mona Singh

Actress Mona Singh made her small screen debut with the popular show, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, in which she played the titular role. Mona won hearts and later appeared in many television shows including ‘Kya Huaa Tera Vaada’, ‘Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se’ and many more. Not only she impressed fans through her performance on television, but made it to Bollywood and left the viewers amazed. Singh made her big-screen debut in 2009 with 3 idiots alongside and Kareena Kapoor.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar rose to fame as Parvati from the hit TV show ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and went to become a household name for many. She garnered love through another famous television soap ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’. In 2016, Sakshi Tanwar made her debut with the film ‘Dangal’ in which she essayed the role of Aamir Khan’s character’s wife.

Ram Kapoor

One is unlikely to be unaware of Ram Kapoor, the television star who has given outstanding performances over the years. Kapoor made his on-screen debut with the television serial Nyay in 1997. Since then he gave us some noteworthy performances from the shows ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain’, ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’, ‘Kasamh Se’, and many more. In 2010, Kapoor appeared in minor roles in two films - ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’ and ‘Udaan’ and won hearts. His other Bollywood films include ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’, ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘Student Of The Year’, and others.

Ronit Roy came into the limelight after his famous role in Ekta Kapoor’s TV serial 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay'. He went on doing strong roles in other daily soaps like 'Kyonki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kammal', 'Sarkarr', 'Suraag', 'Kasamh Se'. In the year 1992, he made his Bollywood debut with ‘Jaan Tere Naam’ and since then Ronit has appeared in movies including ‘Udaan’, ‘2 States’, ‘Ugly’ and many more.

Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy, one of the popular Indian actors has garnered tons of appreciation for his spectacular performances in television shows. The actor also made his way to Bollywood and worked in several movies. He is best known for ‘LOC Kargil’.