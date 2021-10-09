Mona Singh on turning 40: ‘Women look better with age’

Actor Mona Singh turned a year older on Friday, October 8. The star has happily embraced her 40s claiming that “women look better with age.” In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Mona admitted that she’s someone who believes age is just a number. The star further revealed that she knows many friends and actors who have aged like fine wine.

During the interaction, Mona Singh said, “Women look better with age. I have seen that with so many friends and actors. I am looking better than what I did 10 years ago. 40s are the new 30s. There is so much more to life in the 40s. Look at the superstars we have who are in their late 50s but look so amazing. We have much more than the generation before us with the kind of facilities and work we have.” Speaking about her professional front, Mona added, “It is amazing to do such different roles. Glad that writers, directors and creators don’t want to typecasting actors and think out of the box.”

On the professional front, Mona Singh has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan in the lead roles alongside her. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

ALSO READ| Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star Mona Singh on staying away from TV: It wasn’t offering anything challenging