Monali Thakur backs Sonu Nigam's allegation on music industry: Artists don't get paid for songs or have rights

Monali Thakur has recently opened up on the existence of mafia in the music industry. She has also backed Sonu Nigam's earlier statements about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has called for another debate which is related to nepotism and the existence of mafia in the Bollywood film industry. Recently, Sonu Nigam has opened up on the entire matter and also called out the music industry stating that a bigger mafia exists in the same. The singer also stated that the power remains in the hands of a few people who decide the individuals for singing. Sonu also called out a B-town star without naming anyone.

Monali Thakur has now backed Sonu Nigam’s allegations stating that mafia does exist in the music industry and that nobody gets their due here. The singer further says that she does not like the atmosphere of the industry and has stopped looking for chances to sing for Bollywood films. In her words, she has alienated herself from the system as she cares for her mental health. Monali further says that artists do not get paid for their work.

She cites an example stating that if someone signs up with a label then they will have to give away 80% or 50% of their income. Not only that but their royalty rights are also been snatched away, claims the singer. Monali says that neither the artists get paid for Bollywood songs nor they have any rights on the same. Moreover, the singer reveals that if someone releases a single (album), then its rights are also been taken away. She signs off by agreeing to the fact that all artists get paid from live concerts.

