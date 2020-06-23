  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Monali Thakur backs Sonu Nigam's allegation on music industry: Artists don't get paid for songs or have rights

Monali Thakur has recently opened up on the existence of mafia in the music industry. She has also backed Sonu Nigam's earlier statements about the same.
14118 reads Mumbai
Monali Thakur backs Sonu Nigam's allegation on music industry: Artists don't get paid for songs or have rightsMonali Thakur backs Sonu Nigam's allegation on music industry: Artists don't get paid for songs or have rights
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has called for another debate which is related to nepotism and the existence of mafia in the Bollywood film industry. Recently, Sonu Nigam has opened up on the entire matter and also called out the music industry stating that a bigger mafia exists in the same. The singer also stated that the power remains in the hands of a few people who decide the individuals for singing. Sonu also called out a B-town star without naming anyone.

Monali Thakur has now backed Sonu Nigam’s allegations stating that mafia does exist in the music industry and that nobody gets their due here. The singer further says that she does not like the atmosphere of the industry and has stopped looking for chances to sing for Bollywood films. In her words, she has alienated herself from the system as she cares for her mental health. Monali further says that artists do not get paid for their work.

She cites an example stating that if someone signs up with a label then they will have to give away 80% or 50% of their income. Not only that but their royalty rights are also been snatched away, claims the singer. Monali says that neither the artists get paid for Bollywood songs nor they have any rights on the same. Moreover, the singer reveals that if someone releases a single (album), then its rights are also been taken away. She signs off by agreeing to the fact that all artists get paid from live concerts.

(ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam calls out music companies in Bollywood: Bigger mafia exists in the music industry than films)

Credits :Bollywood Spy

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement