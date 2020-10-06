Monali Thakur bids goodbye to her father and singer Shakti Thakur as she pens emotional & heartbreaking note

Monali Thakur, a noted playback singer, mourned her father Shakti Thakur's sudden demise and took to social media to write a emotional and rather heartbreaking message.

Playback singer Monali Thakur's father and well-known singer Shakti Thakur passed away on Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack. As per reports, Shakti Thakur was diagnosed with different aliments and he breathed his last within a few hours of massive cardiac arrest, reported ETimes. His younger daughter Monali, a noted playback singer, mourned her father's sudden demise and took to social media to write a emotional and rather heartbreaking message.

Sharing two photos, Monali began her note by writing, "Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him.."

"I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you.. I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love.. I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King!"

"I Love You so much Baba.. I feel you around me coz you are my Angel, protecting me from everything negative.. giving me wisdom.. I feel you more now.. Chhotu will be strong for you Baba..!! Amar Pronam tomake.. Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn’t make you suffer.. you went peacefully.. because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you," she concluded her post with a saying in Bengali.

While Shakti Thakur passed away in India, Monali Thakur is reportedly in Switzerland and could not make it back home due to the pandemic restrictions.

