Monali Thakur drops endearing photos of Maik Richter’s proposal after 3 years of keeping marriage a secret

Monali Thakur had surprised the world a few days ago when she announced she had been married for 3 years to Maik Richter and had managed to keep it a secret. Post making the announcement, the Sawaar Loon singer shared photos of his proposal to her.

Bollywood Singer Monali Thakur left everyone surprised last week when she announced that she has been married for the past 3 years to Maik Richter in Switzerland. The Sawaar Loon singer revealed that they got hitched in an extremely low key and intimate ceremony and hence kept it a secret from all. In her interview, Monali had said that from her Instagram photos, often people tried to guess that she was married as her ring would pop up. But, she revealed that she and Maik kept it a secret for 3 years.

Now, after making her 3 year old marriage official, Monali finally shared photos of the exact moment when Maik proposed to her. The Sawaar Loon singer took to Instagram to drop photos of the sweet moment when her then-boyfriend proposed to her. In the photos, Monali can be seen clad in a red jacket with black tights. Holding a huge bouquet of 50 red roses, Monali can be seen looking extremely happy as her beau got down on one knee and proposed marriage to her.

Monali wrote, “Now that you all know.. I finally get to share the pictures of that beautiful day of my life when the boy proposed to me with 50 beautifully perfect red roses, asking me to marry him on the Christmas Eve of 2016.. at the same land where we met for the first time.. Yes cliche as ever, I was crying..... remember this @maaaik_richter @heynick555 @keil.gina ? I can’t believe it’s been so many years already!”

Here are the photos of Monali and Maik:

Sharing the feelings about the proposal, Monali wrote that she was extremely emotional and was crying happy tears. Maik and Monali got hitched in 2017 but kept it a secret until recently, she shared in an interview the details about her marriage. The singer also revealed that many of her friends and colleagues would be shocked to know about her marriage. Recently, Monali also released a song Dil Ka Fitoor and it also features her husband Maik Richter.

