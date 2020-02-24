Monday Blues? Aditya Roy Kapur's UNSEEN shirtless photo from the sets of Malang will drive them away

Disha's hotness quotient and Aditya's ripped and lean physique were definitely the buzz on social media as soon as Malang's songs and trailer dropped.

It has been weeks since and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang hit the screens, but looks like their sizzling onscreen persona has become the talk of the town. Disha's hotness quotient and Aditya's ripped and lean physique were definitely the buzz on social media. And looks like their fans are keeping up with it. Thanks to fan clubs we stumbled upon some behind the scenes pictures of the stars from the sets of Malang and it is sure to drive your Monday blues away.

In the photo, a shirtless Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen lounging on the beach in his shorts. With his character hair and tattoos in display, Aditya's abs will surely catch your attention. Next to Aditya, co-star Disha Patani can be seen sitting in a tank top as she covers her face from the scorching heat. Aditya and Disha's visible tan is on display and so is the actor's adorable smile.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's unseen photo from the sets of Malang:

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang released on 7 February and also starred Kunal Khemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film has managed to cross Rs 50 crores at the box office and the current total box office collection stands at Rs 54 crore. Disha and Aditya's chemistry created a huge buzz and their fans have only increased since then if not doubled.

