Monday just got cuter with Varun Dhawan showering his pet pooch Joey with kisses and love; PHOTOS

Often, Btown actors love to spend time with their pets and whenever they do, they ensure they make their fans also a part of it. Speaking of this, Varun Dhawan just helped his fans in warding off the Monday blues as he dropped the most adorable photos of spending time with his pet Joey. In 2021, Varun brought home an adorable pup and named it Joey. Since then, often, Varun treats his fans with cute moments while spending time with his pet pooch at home.

On Monday afternoon, Varun took to his Instagram handle and shared cute photos with Joey and left fans gushing over the two. In one of the photos, Varun is seen kissing Joey's forehead while the pooch relaxes. In another photo, Varun is seen spending a precious moment with Joey. Varun is seen clad in a casual tee in the photos. The adorable photos certainly have tugged at the hearts of Coolie No 1 actor's fans. Sharing the photos, Varun wrote, "Beyond Love."

Take a look:

Last evening, Varun was snapped with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan at a restaurant in the city after Rohit Dhawan's birthday dinner. Meanwhile, last week Varun and Natasha were in Alibaug and they returned to Mumbai after partying with their friends. While they were getting off at the Gateway of India, the paps caught up with the stylish duo.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions. Besides this, Varun will also be seen in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film is all set to release next year. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan.

