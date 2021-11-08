Monday Memories: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's UNSEEN throwback photo from a holiday is hard to miss

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for over two years now and the couple are finally not shying away from professing their love for each other. Be it in public or on social media, Alia and Ranbir have sent their fans into a frenzy with their photos and appearances.

Today, we stumbled upon one such old photo, possibly from their holiday abroad. In the unseen picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen posing with another person as they strike the perfect pose. Thanks to Ranbir Kapoor's fan clubs, the photo was shared by 'Ranbir kapoor' fan page.

While Ranbir is all smiles in the photo, Alia can be seen standing in the centre and posing in her high boots, denims, a printed jacket and a hot pink coat. Taking her style quotient a notch higher, Alia also can be seen donning blue winter glasses. As for Ranbir, the actor can be seen wearing black and white as he stands next to Alia and is all smiles.

Check out Alia and Ranbir's unseen throwback photo:

The lovebirds recently took social media by storm when they stepped out together for Diwali celebrations. They made an appearance at a Puja Mandal in the city with bestie Ayan Mukerji. Post this appearance, both Ranbir and Alia attended a Diwali bash.

Alia's loved up Instagram photos with Ranbir also gave their fans several reasons to cheer. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Alia and Ranbir will not be getting married in December 2021.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Here's why Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting married in December