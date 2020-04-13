Monday Memories: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri, Padma Lakshmi in one photo is too epic to miss

As a perfect Monday memory, we stumbled upon an epic throwback photo featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Gauri Khan and International star Padma Lakshmi. Check it out.

Among the popular celebs in Bollywood, , and are the ones who always manage to steal the limelight when they share a frame together. Be it get-togethers or events or Diwali parties, whenever the three have been captured in the frame together, the photos tend to go viral. For a while, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, fans haven’t really got a glimpse of King Khan and Gauri as well as Aishwarya. All the stars are staying at home amidst the lockdown.

But, as a Monday Memory, we stumbled upon a couple of throwback photos of Shah Rukh, Aishwarya, Gauri with International star Padma Lakshmi from an event that was held back in 2017. In the epic throwback photo, we get to see Shah Rukh striking a cool pose with Aishwarya, Gauri and Padma. While King Khan looked suave in a suit, Aishwarya dazzled everyone in a shimmery black gown with feathers at the rim. Gauri, on the other hand, can be seen slaying in a silver saree.

Padma seems to have opted for a chic red gown for the event. While posing, Aishwarya, Gauri, Padma and Shah Rukh were all smiles. In another photo, Aishwarya, Padma, Gauri and Shah Rukh can be seen clicking a selfie. Seeing the adorable click, one can’t help root to see the stars together again at some event or the other. Back in 2017, Padma had shared the photo on Instagram and was in complete awe of King Khan, Aishwarya and Gauri.

Check out the photo of Shah Rukh, Aishwarya, Gauri and Padma:

Meanwhile, recently, owing to the COVID 19 lockdown, Shah Rukh and Gauri gave away their 4-storey office to BMC to convert into a quarantine facility for patients. Apart from this, Shah announced several initiatives to help various sections of society amid the global pandemic. Fans of King Khan hailed him after he announced the various Coronavirus initiatives. The Zero star even urged his fans to stay indoors with family and not to head out amidst the lockdown.

