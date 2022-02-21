Monday Memories: When Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt had already made 'mask selfie' a thing in 2016.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are not together anymore but they did make for an adorable couple when they were dating a few years ago. Fans shipped the former lovers and the duo also shared several photos on social media back then. Keeping the spirit of Monday Memories alive, we chanced upon this photo of Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt along with their Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra.

One look at the picture and it may seem it was clicked in a post-pandemic world. However, the photo dates back to 2016 when Sidharth and Alia were shooting for Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons.

In the photo, Sidharth, Alia and Shakun can be seen sporting face masks, like we currently do as part of the new normal. The picture was shared to Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram in January 2016 and looks like the trio had already made 'mask selfie' a thing before the pandemic hit.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth had captioned it, "The masks #kapoorandsons set look @aliaabhatt @shakunbatra #set #song #shoot."

Check out Sidharth and Alia's mask selfie below:

Even today, Sidharth and Alia fans take note of the picture and the post is flooded with recent comments. One fan wrote, "Guess u were trying to adapt the New Normal #2020LifeStyle since 2016! (sic)." While another observed, "U knew about this quarantine days, already (sic)."

What are your thoughts on this pre-pandemic mask selfie? Let us know in the comments below.

