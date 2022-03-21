Monday Memories: When Sonam Kapoor spoke about her children having 'Sonam Ahuja' in their name

Sonam Kapoor took social media by storm this morning after she made the announcement about her pregnancy. The actress is expecting her first child and she is excited to embrace motherhood. Sonam stated that she will be welcoming her child in fall this year. Ever since then, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja have been inundated with best wishes from friends and family on social media. Amid this, we also got our hands on the Neerja actress’ old interview wherein she had opened up about her child’s name.

To note, Sonam and Anand had made heads turn after they decided to add each other’s names to their respective names post marriage. During her conversation with Firstpost, Sonam had stated that she even wanted her kids to have her name Sonam Ahuja in their name and that she and her husband have thought a lot about it. “I wanted to have the same name as my child and I wanted my child to have my name as well. For now, this was the best compromise we could come with, Anna, where our child has both our names which has nothing to do with my father, but I still have my father’s name because I love him and my progressive thoughts come from him, but I also wanted my husband’s name and he wanted my name,” she was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, the entire Kapoor family has been quite excited about this new phase in Sonam’s life. Sharing the excitement, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor reintroduced herself as masi. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also expressed his happiness and wrote, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!”.

