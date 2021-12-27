Monday Motivation: Akshay Kumar is still a child as he cycles away happily, enjoying holidays in Maldives

The last Monday of 2021 is here and the last week has kicked off. Now, all of us may be in the need of some motivation to keep ourselves fit and what better way than to look up to our Btown stars. Speaking of this, Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a video on Monday while enjoying a vacay in the Maldives that will certainly inspire you to workout and stay fit. The Khiladi Kumar, who has been on a roll of shooting back to back films in 2021, took a break for a vacay but still didn't forget his fitness.

Taking to his Instagram reels, Akshay dropped a video of enjoying cycling in the Maldives. The Bell Bottom star is seen going around the resort in the Maldives on the cycle while listening to his favourite songs. Sharing the video, Akshay left fans inspired by his dedication to fitness as he opted to cycle on a holiday with family. The actor also captioned the video in a fun way and wrote, "When your Monday looks like a Sunday." Seeing the video, fans were left in awe of the Khiladi.

Click HERE to see the video

Meanwhile, recently, Akshay shared a video of enjoying a walk in the part while his daughter Nitara walked by him. The video gave fans a glimpse of his little girl. On the work front, Akshay delivered a box office hit in Sooryavanshi back in November. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his film Prithviraj. The film will feature him and Manushi Chhillar in the lead. The epic film is based on the Rajput King, Prithviraj Chauhan. It is directed by Dr Chandraprakas Dwivedi and backed by Yash Raj Films.

