Monday Motivation: Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his fitness journey; Malaika Arora reacts

Arjun Kapoor is one of the top actors of Bollywood currently. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. Well, the actor from the past couple of days has been taking to his Instagram handle to share his fitness journey. He has been indulging in some extreme fitness regimes and diets. In fact, in the past, he had even thanked his GF Malaika Arora for introducing him to fitness. Today he again took to his Instagram handle to share a video of him working out and we bet it would give you all the motivation needed.

In the video, Arjun Kapoor can be seen indulging in different forms of workouts. The video begins with him walking on the treadmill, then he can be seen with his trainer doing some hands and legs exercises. The actor then can be seen doing some more cardio exercises, skipping, squatting, weight-lifting and boxing. Sharing this video he wrote, “It's not a race - it's a journey. #MondayMotivation #WorkInProgress.” Many actors including his GF Malaika Arora commented with a muscle emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting of his film Kuttey in which he will be seen along with Radhika Madan. The film is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of Vishal Bhardwaj and this is going to be his directorial debut.

Arjun Kapoor also has Ek Villain Returns, The Lady Killer, and Jagan Shakti’s untitled directorial venture in his kitty.

