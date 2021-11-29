Monday Motivation: Ayushmann Khurrana flaunts his biceps as Manu from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui; PIC

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which also stars Vaani Kapoor. The romantic drama is set to release next month on December 10. Ahead of its release, the lead actors are seen sharing a lot of pictures on their social media handles. Ayushmann today shared a picture of doing an intense workout in the picture and tagged it as Monday motivation. For this film, the actor has to undergo a physical transformation which is visible in the trailer also.

Coming back to his picture, the lead actor can be seen flaunting his bulked biceps as he does a workout in the gym. He captioned the picture as, “#MondayMotivation. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. #10thDec.” As soon as he shared the post fans started commenting and dropping fire, heart emojis. Helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui's trailer was dropped earlier this month and fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the fresh pairing of Aysuhmann and Vaani on-screen.

Recently, Ayushmann shared a video where he was seen with his guitar singing song ‘Kalle Kalle’ from his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

In the film, he is playing the role of a ‘desi’ bodybuilder named Manu Munjal and falls in love with a Zumba instructor at the gym (played by Vaani Kapoor). The twist arrives when he realises that he’s in love with a transwoman, and thus, begins the excitement.

