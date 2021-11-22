Monday Motivation: Ayushmann Khurrana is macho munda with hot body as Manu from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui; PIC

For every character that a Bollywood actor has to play in a film, they have to bring about some change in their look. Speaking of this, to essay the role of a gym trainer in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana had to go through quite the transformation physically. The result of it is now visible in the trailer and stills of the film and sharing one such photo, Ayushmann shelled out the right kind of Monday Motivation today for all his ardent fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a still from the film in which he could be seen admiring his chiselled abs as Manu in the gym. The Vicky Donor star could be seen clad in athleisure as he pulled up his t-shirt to admire his abs in the mirror. In the backdrop, workout weights could be seen and Ayushmann seemed impressed by his looks in the still as Manu from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Sharing the photo, Ayushmann captioned it as, "#MondayMotivation #ChandigarhKareAashiqui #10thDecember."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, promotions for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are going on in full swing. The film stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead with Ayushmann. It is the story of a man who falls in love with a transgender and what happens next after he gets to know the truth. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has been shot in Chandigarh. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and it is now all set to release on December 10, 2021. The trailer and the music have so far received a thumbs up from fans.

Also Read|Ayushmann Khurrana on how cops in Chandigarh catch hold of couples dating in public: Happened with me too