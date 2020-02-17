Monday Motivation: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff unleash their impeccable boxing skills; Watch Video

While their Instagram feed is full of such inspirational videos, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's fans have taken a step further and compiled videos of the two boxing intensely.

It is start of another brand new week and Dish Patani and Tiger Shroff are serving some monday motivation. We know by now that the two stars are heavily into fitness. Not just working out in the gym, but indulging in various different workouts like kick-boxing, boxing, martial arts and a few others seems to be Disha and Tiger's jam. While their Instagram feed is full of such inspirational videos, their fans have taken a step further and compiled videos of the two boxing intensely.

Well, not together, but Disha and Tiger's boxing videos were put together next to each other, side by side, and the stars can be seen going at it in full force. The video will definitely inspire you to hit the gym every day. Training with the same trainer, looks like Disha and Tiger are full of josh.

Check out Disha and Tiger's intense boxing video below:

Don't they seem unstoppable?

While Disha recently sizzled on the big screen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Tiger will next be seen in the hit franchise Baaghi 3 opposite . The trailer of the film is out and has created a huge buzz on social media. Not just that, the film also features remake of the original 'Dus Bahane' song which divided fans majorly.

What do you think of Tiger and Disha's recent films? Let us know in the comments below.

