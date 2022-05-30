Monday Motivation: Disha Patani’s crazy dance moves will get you vibin’; WATCH

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood currently. The actress may be just a few years old in the industry but within that short span, she has proved her acting skills. The diva keeps leaving her fans drooling over her looks whenever she posts her pictures and video on social media. Apart from that, other things that often grab all the limelight are her dance and workout videos. Today on Monday motivation we bring to you her latest dancing video that will force you to get on the dance floor.

In the video, we can see Disha Patani rocking a beige-coloured co-ord set. She wore a crop top and paired it with similar coloured pants that had a slit on the sides. Disha wore a cap of the same colour too and danced her heart out in the studio. The Malang actress looks stunning and her dance moves are to die for. She is accompanied by yet another girl as they groove on an English song. Sharing this video, Disha wrote, “Vibin…” The fans poured love into the comments section the moment she shared this video.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the action-thriller film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff. Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The flick is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The Malang actress also has ‘Project K’ in her kitty. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor's K-Tina in her kitty.

