Monday Motivation feat Kareena Kapoor Khan, her no makeup selfie and mantra for the day

Another Monday is here as another week begins and well, like our Btown stars, we too are in the mood for some serious motivation. But, for Kareena Kapoor Khan, it seems that Monday came with a whole lot of energy as she shared her 'mantra' for the day in a new post in the morning. The Laal Singh Chaddha star often leaves fans in awe when she shares glimpses from her routine on her Instagram handle and now, as she dropped a glimpse of her Monday morning mood, fans certainly can get some motivation from it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena dropped a selfie in a no makeup look. The Laal Singh Chaddha star gave fans a glimpse of her bare-faced glow as she geared up to take on Monday and the rest of the week with enthusiasm. In the photo, Kareena is seen clad in a black top with a blue cap. Her hair could be seen left open as she clicked her morning glow in the frame. Sharing the photo, Kareena seemed pumped to take on the day as she wrote, "Let's go Monday."

Take a look:

Recently, the actress celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan. On the occasion, Kareena shared a beautiful vintage photo of the two and penned a lovely story about how Soup in the city of Greece, changed her life. The adorable photo went viral on social media.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Valentine's Day. It is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Besides this, Kareena is also producing a film with Ekta Kapoor that will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

