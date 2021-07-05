Monday Motivation feat Mira Rajput and her picture perfect yoga location is all you need; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to her social media handle to shell out the right kind of fitness inspiration to kick off the new week on a healthy note.

Mondays mark the end of the lazy weekend and the beginning of a new work week. While some like to sulk due to Monday blues, others like to start the week in a healthy way. Speaking of Bollywood celebs, 's wife Mira Rajput belongs to the latter and she likes to kick off her week on an active note. Every week, Mira ends up starting her Monday on a workout mode and while doing so, she ensures that she inspires her followers by sharing glimpses of the same on her Instagram handle.

Speaking of this, on Monday, Mira shared several videos of her morning workout on her Instagram handle to motivate everyone to get up and get moving. The star wife is seen clad in a sports bralette with black tights as she works out on her patio. What immediately catches one's attention in Mira's yoga videos, apart from her asanas, is her workout location. Shahid's wife was seen working out on her patio that overlooked the sea and well, that alone was enough to feel refreshed and energised.

The star wife is seen nailing asanas and talking about 'Yoga and Mobility' as she explained the workout in the video. She is also seen trying to balance herself while nailing the tree pose or Vrikshasana on her patio. The star wife captioned it as, "We're all trying to keep that balance."

Take a look:

Once her workout was done, Mira also shared a stunning selfie as she flaunted her post workout glow under the sun. She is seen wearing airpods to listen to music as she sweats it out. The song that Mira played in the background of her video was Justin Bieber's Intentions. Sharing the post workout selfie sans makeup, Mira wrote, "Monday morning get moving!!"

Take a look:

Since last week, Mira has been on a streak of sharing workout videos. Over the weekend too, Mira spent time at the gym as she sweated it out. Not just this, on Sunday, Mira shared a video in which she was seen skipping. The star wife has turned into a fitness guru for her followers and many love to follow her tips and tricks. Last week, Mira had also shared a glimpse of her workout with Shahid and Ishaan Khatter and fans loved the trio's selfie together. Over the past few days, Mira also has been spotted in the city when she headed out with Shahid. Recently, when she and Shahid visited their new house, the Jersey actor shared a photo on social media featuring his wife and the stunning overlooking the sea link.

Also Read|Mira Rajput looks pretty in pink as she teases with a BTS video from her 'Sunday shoot'; WATCH

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×