Monday Motivation feat Mira Rajput, a 'fit mom', and her journey to being 'faster and stronger'; WATCH

's wife Mira Rajput never fails to shell out the motivation for everyone who follows her on social media via her workout posts and well, once again, she has shelled out inspiration for all. The star wife has left netizens in awe of her recent workout video where she is seen showcasing her journey to being a fit mom to Zain and Misha. From nailing her skipping sessions to a yoga workout, Mira is seen shelling out the right kind of motivation to stay fit.

Giving the world the right kind of Monday Motivation, Mira left netizens in awe with her strength and resilience. We get to see her nail various yoga asanas in the video like a pro. Not just this, she is seen doing weight training and even pull ups in her backyard. She is also seen diligently sweating it out with a skipping session on her sea-facing porch. The star wife sent out inspiration to all who may need it to kick off Monday with fitness motivation. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Work it, make it, do it makes us harder, better, faster, stronger #trainhard #workoutmotivation #consistency #workoutathome #fitness #fitnessjourney #fitnessgirl #fitmom."

Click HERE to see Mira's video

As soon as Mira shared the video, Ishaan Khatter was quick to comment on it. He wrote, "Lessss goooo sis Paris 2024." Fans too began cheering for Shahid's wife for her workout motivation video. A fan wrote,"You’ll definitely get to the next level very fast…well done…" Another wrote, "You're an inspiration."

On Saturday morning, Shahid and Mira headed out of Mumbai to a mystery location. They were snapped at the airport in stylish yet comfy looks as they left the city. The couple has been making the headlines recently owing to their PDA on each other's social media posts. Mira's 'husband appreciation' post for Shahid had left netizens in awe of the two.

