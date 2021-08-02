Monday Motivation feat Vicky Kaushal and his 'beast mode' is enough to get you off the couch; PHOTO

If there is one actor in Bollywood who has been setting fitness goals and taking them to the next level, it is Vicky Kaushal. The URI star has been sweating it out at the gym for his upcoming superhero flick, The Immortal Ashwatthama. Since the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before action avatar, Vicky has been working hard at the gym and bulking up. And as a new week has started today, the actor shared a glimpse from his workout routine that is enough to give all the right kind of Monday motivation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a photo in which he could be seen lifting weights. While the photo only shows us a glimpse of his workout, Vicky's facial expression is enough to give away the fact that the actor is giving it his all to bulk up for his role. The actor shared the photo with just a three-letter caption, 'wip', that stands for 'work in progress'. Seeing the actor's bulked up bicep, his close friends could not resist lauding his effort.

Take a look:

Even Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal took to the comment section and wrote, "BEAST BEAST BEASSSSSSSSSSST." Amruta Khanvilkar also commented on Vicky's photo with shocked emoticons. The actor has been keeping his fans updated with his workout regimen since he began prepping for his superhero flick. From deadlifts to learning new forms of martial arts, Vicky is leaving no stone unturned in preparing for his role in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar and reportedly, will star Sara Ali Khan with Vicky.

Apart from this, Vicky also will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh in the lead. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor also is a part of a comedy flick with Manushi Chhillar.

