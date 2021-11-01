Monday Motivation ft Shilpa Shetty and her yoga asana that could give you 'buns of steel'; WATCH

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 08:42 PM IST  |  10.3K
   
A new week has once again begun for everyone and Btown celebs are back at shelling out fitness motivation for fans. Among them, Shilpa Shetty has dropped a useful and motivating video in which she is seen flaunting her love for Yoga whilst inspiring fans to try it with her. Not just this, Shilpa also tried to shell out the right kind of motivation by explaining the benefits of the asana and one of it was getting 'buns of steel.'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video in which she is seen nailing the Viparita Shalabasana, Ardha Shalabasana, Dhanurasana, and Balasana. The Hungama 2 actress is seen clad in a blue tee with black tights as she sat on her Yoga mat and nailed asana after asana. Shilpa expressed that she realised that it was the first day of second last month of the year and decided to kick off her day with Yoga. Sharing the video, she wrote, " The flow I chose comprises of Viparita Shalabasana, Ardha Shalabasana, Dhanurasana, and Balasana. It’s one of the best ways to stretch and strengthen the back and spine. While this routine helps strengthen the neck & shoulder, it also helps improve digestion and helps tone the thighs & glutes (buttocks). The body feels completely rejuvenated and ready to take on the day ahead. Must try this one out and recommend it to friends who want "buns of steel." Happy November."

Recently, Shilpa spooked her fans with her Halloween look as she took to social media to share a glimpse in a video. Fans loved her look and many took to the comment section to praise it. Shilpa also was in the headlines recently when she headed to Aligbaug for the Karva Chauth weekend with her kids, Viaan and Samisha, sans Raj Kundra. 

On the work front, Shilpa made her comeback in Priyadarshan's film Hungama 2 that released on OTT platform. She will be seen on the judges' panel of India's Got Talent's new season now. 

Anonymous : And her husband Kundra's shenignas are conveniently forgotten now . she acted as if she was shocked beyond words.
