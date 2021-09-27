Monday Motivation: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan shell out fitspiration with an insane aerial yoga asana

Monday is back again and well, most of us are still fighting the blues. For those who are not fully into work mode and need some inspiration, we've got out Btown stars and Janhvi Kapoor nailing some insane yoga moves to get you moving from your bed. Varun and Janhvi recently turned Yoga buddies as they stepped out to workout together. Well, the result of their yoga workout together was an insane video that features both Varun and Janhvi suspended from the roof and nailing a tough yoga asana.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun had shared a workout video in which we can see him and Janhvi nailing aerial backbends. The two could be seen suspended from the ceiling while nailing an asana. Seeing the two perfectly doing the tough yoga asana, left netizens in awe. Varun is also seen doing a few other difficult yoga asanas like a pro in the video. The video ends with a happy selfie featuring Varun and Janhvi with the yoga instructor. If this insane yoga clip of Varun and Janhvi doesn't motivate you to move, well, we don't know what will.

Click HERE to see the video

As soon as Varun shared the video, reposted it on her Instagram handle and gave him a shoutout. She wrote, "Boys Do Yoga too." Fans were left inspired by the video. A fan wrote, "Wow I wanna do this." Another wrote, "Ahhh how beautiful thank you for sharing this with us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from this, Varun also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Raj Mehta.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta. She also has Helen remake that is being backed by Boney Kapoor.

Also Read|WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor schools a fan to wear a mask as she clicks a selfie with him post gym session