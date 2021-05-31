Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora reveals COVID 19 'broke' her, how she regained strength & it will inspire you

Malaika Arora, who is a fitness lover, has shared her struggle with working out post her COVID 19 battle in an inspiring note. The star has shown the results of her hard work post COVID 19 in the form of jaw dropping photos.

Popular star is quite the inspiration when it comes to fitness and many fans look up to her for it. However, in the best of her health, Malaika struggled with her workout regimen post battling COVID 19 and she revealed the same in a note on her social media handle on Monday. The gorgeous star had tested positive for COVID 19 in September 2020 and post that she home quarantined till she recovered from it. Now, in a note, Malaika has shared how she felt 'broken' physically after testing negative for COVID 19. She added that she gained weight, felt weak, lost her stamina when she was struggling with COVID 19.

In a note on Instagram, Malaika revealed that after testing negative when she returned to workout, her first one was 'brutal' as she could not do anything well. Further, she shared that on Day 2, she went back to work out and this time, she told herself that she is her own maker. Post it, she continued working on herself and after 32 weeks, she managed to feel like herself again. As proof, she shared the stunning and inspiring pictures of her toned body and chiselled midriff and left fans inspired. She added, "The four letter word that pushed me through was HOPE. The hope that it's all going to be okay, even when it feels like it's not okay. Thank you to all of you who have been sending me messages, DMs and inspiring stuff which kept my spirits high. But I also pray that the world recovers as well and we all come out of this together. I come out of this phase with 2 words. GRIT & GRATITUDE."

Take a look:

As soon as Malaika shared the post, it started getting love from all her fans and friends. Many of the celebs showered her with praise. Amrita Arora joked about her abs and wrote, "Can you send me that ab platter to put some cheese on it ??" Masaba Gupta, Dia Mirza, Twinkle Khanna, and many more lauded her strength and inspiration.

The star managed to leave everyone inspired with her journey to recovery after COVID 19 and how she regained her strength after battling the virus. Not just this, Malaika is often seen taking a stroll with her pet or going for walks whenever possible and it explains her love for fitness. Even amid lockdown, the star spends time at home practising her yoga sessions virtually. Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, she was a part of a TV reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 for a few episodes in absence of .

