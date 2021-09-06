Monday Motivation: Malaika Arora SPOTTED taking a walk in an all black athleisure in the city; PICS

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in town and it goes without saying that she never ditches her workout sessions. Be it Monday or Sunday, Malaika is always on top of her fitness game. Well, she is often spotted taking a walk in the city or stepping out of her pilates class etc. Papparazzi always manage to click the beautiful actress whenever she decides to step out of her house and this time again she was papped taking a walk in the city.

Well, Malaika Arora was spotted wearing an all-black athleisure. She wore black shorts and a black lose crop top. Her face was covered with a mask and she wore a flip flop. The actress waved at the paps the moment she was clicked. We know that it is Monday and most of you must be finding it difficult to begin your week on a energetic note. We bet these pictures of Malaika flaunting her tones legs would give you all the motivation you need to get up and hit the gym.

Recently Malaika Arora had grabbed all the attention for indulging in some social media PDA. A few weeks ago, the star couple spent the weekend together with friends and shared photos of each other on their Instagram stories. Fans loved how Malaika and Arjun turned muse for each other while spending time.

On the work front, Arjun is busy with the promotions of his film, Bhoot Police that also stars , and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Akshai Puri and Ramesh Taurani. It will be premiering on Disney+Hotstar on September 17, 2021.

