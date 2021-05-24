Monday Motivation: Mira Rajput gives you major fitspiration as she tries 'Rings workout' at home; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput often drops workout videos on social media and this time, she tried something new. The star wife left the internet inspired with her new form of home workout in her backyard.

Every week begins with a new hope for all and even our celebs love to start it on a healthy note. Speaking of this, 's wife Mira Rajput also has given a healthy start to her day as she resumed her 'rings workout' in her backyard and once again, left everyone motivated. Last week, Mira shared a glimpse of her rigorous workout where she was seen doing pull ups while holding onto rings suspended from a branch in her backyard. The video surely gives fans the right kind of motivation to begin the week and stay healthy.

In the video, the star wife is seen clad in a blue sports bralette with black tights. Her hair is neatly tied up in a ponytail as she gears up to work out. After giving a glimpse of her workout equipment all laid out, Mira began sweating it out. She is seen giving it her all as she nailed the pull-ups one after the other in the video. Seeing the star wife dedicatedly working out, fans too were left motivated to sweat it out. And on Monday morning, Mira once again was back in her backyard to sweat it out as she shared a photo on her Instagram story of the same.

Take a look:

The stunning Mira Rajput is shedding major fitness goals today #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/O9Pucw4DHk — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) May 24, 2021

Sharing the photo ahead of her Monday workout, Mira showed everyone how she has lowered the rings for today's regimen. She wrote, "Low and Slow."

Take a look at the photo:

Amid the lockdown, the star wife has been spending time with Shahid Kapoor and kids Misha and Zain. Often, Mira has shared posts about healthy eating and recently, her kids Misha and Zain made a special salad for her. Seeing the cute gesture by Misha and Zain, Mira was left in awe. She even shared a sneak peek of the salad made by the two on her Instagram story. Mira also helped out amid the COVID 19 second wave by joining her sister and brother-in-law's Billion Breath Movement fundraiser. She even promoted the same on her own Instagram handle and Shahid too shared it with his fans.

Also Read|Kareena Kapoor Khan & Mira Rajput mourn Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary’s demise; Offer condolences to his family

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×