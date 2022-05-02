Monday Motivation: Neha Dhupia, daughter Mehr do yoga & show how you can have fun & peace of mind at same time

Neha Dhupia is one such actress who is quite active on social media. Fans love to see the pictures and videos that she keeps posting on social media. Be it pics with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, son Guriq or husband Angad Bedi, they often grab all the attention. Well, it is Monday again and all of us need that extra bit of motivation today for hitting the gym. Neha has shared a couple of pics of her doing Yoga with her baby girl Mehr and we bet it will give you all the motivation you need today.

In the first picture, we can see Neha Dhupia doing a mountain pose along with her daughter Mehr who is trying to copy her mom and we must say she is doing a fab job. In the next picture, both of them stretch their hands up in a namaskar pose and yet again Mehr is copying her. The last picture is indeed funny as Mehr sits on Neha’s back. Sharing these pics Neha wrote, “My Monday motivation … picture 4 is the ultimate yoga truth !!!!!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen on A Thursday. Her acting was appreciated in the film. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla a while back, Neha opened up about her inspiration to act in ‘A Thursday’. Neha shared, “I think at that point while I was shooting, right before that I was watching this show called ‘Hit and Run’, starring Lior Raz, and there's a character called Tali, who's pregnant and you know, after the first two scenes, you start living her life, like you live all the other characters, as well. The show was a hit and there was a huge relatability for me as far as that character was concerned."

