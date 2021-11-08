Monday Motivation: Ranveer Singh gives an early morning dose of fitness and his gym pics are making us swoon

Ranveer Singh is the epitome of hard work and dedication and he has proved this time and again. The actor has not just won hearts with his dapper looks and acting skills but has also emerged as a fitness icon in the tinselvile. And while the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media, he often takes the social media by a storm every time he shares a post. Keeping up with this trajectory, Ranveer made the morning blissful as he doled out some early morning Monday motivation vibes in his recent post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer has shared two of his gym pics from a rigorous workout session and has shelled out major fitness goals. In the pics, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen wearing a grey coloured vest with black track pants and was flaunting his bearded look with hair tied in a pony. The actor got the netizens swooning as he showcased his chiselled biceps in the sharp gym pics and captioned the post as, “Shut up and #grind #mondaymotivation”.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Monday Motivation post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer has some impressive movies in the pipeline. While he was recently seen doing a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, he is now gearing up for the release of the much awaited Kabir Khan directorial ’83. Besides, Ranveer is also working on Karan Johar’s upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt which marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy.

