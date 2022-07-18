Monday Motivation: Ranveer Singh’s chiselled abs make Arjun Kapoor to say ‘Ab kaafi ho gaya’

Ranveer Singh is one of the hottest actors in Bollywood currently. He always makes sure to stay fit and in shape. Well, the actor also never misses out on his workout and shares pictures from his gym to motivate his fans. Today too he shared a picture flaunting his abs and giving us all the motivation needed on a Monday to hit the gym. What caught our attention was Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Ranveer Singh’s picture.

In the picture, we can see Ranveer Singh lifting his vest and flaunting his six-pack abs. The actor is all sweaty and flaunts his beard and moustache look. He even tied his hair. Fans are going crazy over Ranveer’s abs and we bet you would find it difficult to move your eyes from him. Sharing this picture he wrote, ‘Monday Motivation’. Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, “Ab kaafi ho gaya’ with a fire emoji.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s image:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor he is all geared up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. He also has Kuttey.