Monday Motivation: Ranveer Singh shares jaw dropping PHOTOS of his chiselled abs, says 'process is the prize'

Another week has kicked off and Monday is back again. For those of you who are still looking for inspiration to get out of bed, well, wait no more as Ranveer Singh is here with the perfect Monday Motivation. The 83 star shared shirtless photos of his ripped abs and well, those are just enough to get you out of the bed and hit the gym right away. Ranveer, who often shares his workout photos on social media, did the same today and left netizens in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared two monochrome photos back to back in which he is seen standing in his gym. The 83 star looked ripped. From his biceps to his toned abs, everything managed to leave fans in awe. The actor shared the photos and wrote, "The Process is the Prize #mondaymotivation." As soon as Ranveer shared the photos, celebs began dropping comments and lauding his hard work. Varun Sharma, Mika Singh, Adinath Kothare dropped fire emoticons in the comments and expressed their love for the photos and Ranveer's toned body.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer has kicked off promotions for 83. The film is one of the highly awaited releases of 2021. It also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia. The film will showcase the story of Team India winning the first World Cup in 1983. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna and many others. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and backed by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd. It is all set to release on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

