Monday Motivation: Ranveer Singh switches on his beast mode & makes fans swoon with his beefed-up physique

Ranveer Singh is one of the hottest actors in the Bollywood industry currently. It is quite a task to match with his energy skills and there is never a dull moment around him. He grabs attention in whatever he does. Be it his fashion game, his looks, his energetic avatar in front of his fans and media or his chiselled body. The actor works hard to stay fit and today taking to his Instagram stories, he shared a couple of pictures of him from the gym that will give pure Monday Motivation.

In the stories that Ranveer Singh posted, we can see him in a white vest that he paired with blue shorts. In the first picture, Ranveer is flaunting his beefed-up chest and muscles and is completely drenched in sweat. The next picture can see him hustling weights as he does an arms workout and flaunts his perfectly cut biceps. Then comes a picture wherein we can see his back which is toned to another level. Indeed, Ranveer is raising temperatures with his pictures we bet this is giving all his fans major workout goals.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also featured Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. He will be next seen in Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde which is scheduled to release on Christmas this year. The movie will mark Ranveer’s second collaboration with Rohit Shetty after their 2018 release Simmba. Ranveer is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie will be hitting the screens on February 10 this year.

ALSO READ: 83 to Simmba: 5 enjoyable Ranveer Singh films to binge-watch this monsoon weekend